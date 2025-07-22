AUCC's 3Rd Year Of Spike Lee Fellows Announced

ATLANTA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) joins Oscar-winning director Spike Lee and The Gersh Agency in announcing Season Three for the Spike Fellows at Gersh program. The program is dedicated to transforming the entertainment industry landscape by creating equitable job opportunities and access for talented students from Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College. This year's fellows are Anwar Karim – Morehouse College, Denver Edmonds – Spelman College and Miya Scaggs – Spelman College.

The program nurtures creative undergraduates with interests in the entertainment industry from the AUCC, allowing students to be placed in New York or Los Angeles to complete a fellowship working with industry experts. Fellows were selected based on a list of criteria including grade point average, leadership, school involvement, creative work, and professional recommendations.

Students participate in the eight-week immersive paid learning experience consisting of an agency-wide departmental rotation to include senior-level industry mentoring, curated off-site learning moments, and volunteer service projects.

Since its creation, the program has gainfully employed 100 percent of students who have participated in entertainment industry careers with Gersh, Netflix, Warner Brothers, and Range Media to name a few and inspired one fellow to attend graduate school at the University of Southern California and major in Film. Students have also had the opportunity to be a part of a multi-year partnership with Ralph Lauren furnishing business attire and the chance to network at the inaugural Young Black Hollywood Mixer, gracing the red carpet and earning Deadline's Best Red Carpet and Party Photos of 2024.

"The Spike Fellows Program continues to provide an invaluable experience and mentorship for our students who desire impact in the entertainment industry, both in front and behind the camera," said Dr. Michael Hodge, Executive Director of the AUCC. "Each year, we see a new set of students immersed in the industry, becoming working professionals and aspiring entertainment leaders."

About the AUCC

The Atlanta University Center Consortium, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation under the laws of the State of Georgia, formed in 1929 to operate on behalf of its member institutions–Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College-is the world's oldest and largest association of historically Black colleges and universities. The Consortium is a vibrant intellectual community with a long tradition of scholarship, service, and community engagement.

CONTACT: Teresa D. Southern, [email protected] , 1-478-320-7753.

SOURCE Atlanta University Center Consortium

