Wildfire Water Solutions Ready To Answer Executive Order

"Wildfire Water Solutions aligns with the federal government's push for modernized, technology-driven wildfire prevention and response strategies," says Mike Echols, CEO, Wildfire Water Solutions. "Our systems applied over 20 million gallons of water onto active fires last year, more than any other singular resource, and at less than $0.10 a gallon, our technology is proven and ready today."

The WWS system includes:



Scalable high-volume water delivery. WWS can move up to 150,000 gallons of water per hour in a continuous, uninterrupted stream. That's the equivalent of over 200 fire engines or 40 water tenders every hour. Fully automated mobile pumps and 10" lay-flat hoses transfer water to the fire from up to 50 miles away from its source and up 5,000+ feet of elevation.

Defense at community scale. WWS deploys its mobile pipelines armed with water cannons every 660 feet around and through communities to provide protective fronts and perimeters to defend the entire community. The system repressurizes the hydrant system insuring it doesn't run dry, refills engines, tenders, and helicopters, and defends against ember cast/shower that leads to the conflagrations like what occurred in Los Angeles.

Rapid deployment to remote locations. WWS systems are pre-positioned like aerial assets, pre-deployed during high-risk periods before an incident and deploy at rates of 1 hour per mile on flat terrain and up to 2 hours at high elevation. WWS does progressive hose lays charging and operationalizing each mile with 22,000 gallons of water per mile and on slopes up to 60%. Experienced Type II Initial Attack hand crews operate the system.

Automated delivery under pressure. Proprietary AquaView® network allows for real-time, 24/7 monitoring and precise control of water delivery. Advanced engineering, mapping, and leak detection systems ensure efficient management and rapid response to potential issues.

Sustainability. Access to a continuous water delivery system reduces the environmental footprint. WWS systems reduce road traffic, lower fuel consumption, provide real-time monitoring for leak detection, and have the ability to recapture and reuse water to limit source drawdown. Commitment to safety. A series of pumps deliver enormous water volume to the fire zones with unparalleled reliability, safety, and efficiency. Continuous monitoring helps ensure a seamless operation.

WWS revolutionizes, enhances and scales the current wildland fire preparedness capability and suppression response while reducing risk to first responders. It increases public safety and protects public and private property and assets.

Fire Prevention

In addition to fighting wildland fire, WWS works with communities, municipalities, utilities, agricultural, and recreation areas to mitigate the risk of fire and protect life and property through pre-positioned storage tanks and preventative protection systems.

"Our scalable systems can be seamlessly integrated into existing infrastructure, structural, and wildland fire operations," Echols says. "Whether a temporary emergency deployment or a semi-permanent preventive protection project is required, our services are tailored to client needs."

Decades of Experience

WWS is a joint venture with an industry leading provider of innovative, efficient, and sustainable water management solutions for energy producers and other industrial users. WWS's partner technology has been utilized to support the storage, treatment, and delivery of billions of gallons of water, through thousands of miles of mobile pipeline to hundreds of project locations in support of various energy and other industrial applications for the last fifteen years and now in wildland fire.

"The severity and frequency of wildland fire, its unprecedented liabilities, and a simple observation that water shortages from existing water delivery systems were contributing to negative outcomes led to the formation of WWS," Echols says.

