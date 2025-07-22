Orbimed Promotes Mona Ashiya To General Partner

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OrbiMed , a leading global healthcare investment firm, today announced the promotion of Mona Ashiya, Ph.D., to general partner. Ashiya joins the company's eight existing general partners as a management company owner and leader of the firm.

"Mona is a recognized leader in biotechnology investing," OrbiMed Managing Partner Carl Gordon said. "She has made significant contributions to the industry and to OrbiMed. We look forward to continuing to work with her to start and grow the next generation of exciting biotechnology companies."

Since joining OrbiMed in 2010, Ashiya has focused on venture capital and special situations opportunities. She has established herself as a leading, consistently successful investor in the life sciences venture capital ecosystem. Ashiya led OrbiMed's investments in many industry-leading companies, including Sierra Oncology, Disc Medicine and ProfoundBio. She has also advanced the growth of OrbiMed's special situations investment practice, leading numerous PIPE investments during her tenure.

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $17 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed's team of over 130 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets. For more information, please visit or follow us on X @OrbiMed .

SOURCE OrbiMed

