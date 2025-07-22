BOXX And Carahsoft Partner To Bring High-Performance Workstations To U.S. Government

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Accelerates Public Sector Engineering, Research, AI and More with Maximum Computing Power

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies , the leading innovator of high-performance computers, and rendering systems, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as BOXX's Master Government Aggregator, making BOXX APEXX workstations, FLEXX and RAXX data center platforms and BOXX Cloud computing technology's available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"Federal agencies require professional grade systems to optimize a wide range of compute intensive workflows,” said BOXX CEO, Kirk Schell.“By partnering with Carahsoft, we can deliver high-performance workstations, in multiple form factors, purpose-built to accelerate customized creative software, rendering, simulation and visualization, as well as massive data sets, AI, machine learning and more.”

BOXX delivers high-performance workstation solutions engineered to accelerate demanding software applications and mission-critical workloads. From record-setting BOXX APEXX desk-side workstations (powerful desktop computers) to FLEXX and RAXX data center platforms (rack-mounted solutions) and BOXX Cloud (cloud-based computing), each BOXX system integrates multiple NVIDIA RTX PROTM GPUs, the latest, performance-tuned Intel® and AMD CPUs. This combination reduces processing times from hours to minutes, helping agencies increase productivity and make faster, more informed decisions across large datasets.

Government Agency Capabilities with BOXX include:



Scalable Performance : Optimized for large-scale datasets, ensuring seamless integration across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

AI & Machine Learning Optimization : GPU-accelerated processing enabling faster AI/ML model development and deployment. Interoperability & Data Governance : Real-time data integration and compliance with Federal security and governance standards.



By tailoring its professional-grade workstations to specific applications and workloads, BOXX delivers maximum performance, workflow optimization and ROI for CAD, 3D design, data processing, AI and machine learning workloads. Built to be secure, scalable and reliable, BOXX systems also reduce costs by providing future-proof system performance while maintaining user productivity. U.S.–based BOXX Technical Support works closely with IT to ensure quick issue resolution. These capabilities enable agencies to meet their growing demand for powerful, high-performance hardware to support compute-intensive workflows.

"BOXX Technologies' innovative and purpose-built approach to maximizing software application performance and workload acceleration is pivotal for agencies seeking to modernize their IT environments," said Erica Raymond, Sales Director for the Hardware Business Unit at Carahsoft. "We are excited to work with BOXX and our resellers to provide Government customers with the tools they need to enhance operational efficiency, data security and more."

BOXX's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at ... , or click here to learn more about their solutions.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance workstations, 3D rendering systems , AI and deep learning workstations , servers , and cloud services for engineering , product design , architecture , visual effects, animation, and more. For 29 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry expertise to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit boxx.com.

Contact

Heather Lawrence

...

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Hardware, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...