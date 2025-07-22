Onex To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 7, 2025
TORONTO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on August 7, 2025.
A live broadcast of Onex' webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 7, 2025. A link to the webcast and on-line replay will be available at .
About Onex
Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has approximately $53.1 billion in assets under management, of which $8.3 billion is Onex' own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.
Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at . Onex' security filings can also be accessed at .
For further information:
Zev Korman
Vice President, Shareholder Relations and Communications
+1 416.362.7711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment