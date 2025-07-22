Flux Power Recognized Among Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies In The Americas 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inclusion on the FT list reflects strong customer adoption of lithium-ion energy solutions and continued market expansion across industrial sectors

VISTA, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for the electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, today announced its inclusion in the Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 . The annual ranking, compiled in collaboration with Statista, highlights the top-performing companies across North and South America based on revenue growth over a two-year period.

Flux Power's inclusion on the list underscores the company's continued expansion and momentum in delivering intelligent, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions to industrial sectors, including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary storage.

“Our placement on this list is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our entire team,” said Krishna Vanka, CEO of Flux Power.“We are driving a cleaner future by expanding our partner ecosystem with integrated telemetry, delivering reliable, scalable energy solutions that enhance operational performance while lowering emissions. As more customers in multiple verticals transition to lithium-ion, Flux Power is proud to stand at the forefront of this transformation.”

Kevin Royal, CFO of Flux Power, added,“This recognition reflects strong market validation of our advanced energy solutions. With new executive leadership in place, we're focused on driving operational efficiency and accelerating adoption across key industries. As we expand our technology and service capabilities, we are well positioned with both longstanding partners and emerging markets.”

This achievement follows a series of major customer deployments and increasing demand across key verticals. With an expanding portfolio of lithium-ion energy solutions, integrated telemetry, and energy management tools, Flux Power continues to help customers modernize their fleets, reduce total cost of ownership and meet ambitious sustainability goals.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors, including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power's lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better-performing, lower-cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other“forward-looking statements” relating to Flux Power's business, that are often identified using“believes,”“expects,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power's business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power's ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power's ability to raise capital; Flux Power's ability to continue as a going concern. Flux Power's ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis,; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments, Flux Power's ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability, Flux Power's ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power's ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power's ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities, Flux Power's ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power's ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power's actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog

News: Flux Power News

Twitter: @Flux__Power

LinkedIn: Flux Power

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations:

...

...

External Investor Relations:

Leanne Sievers | Joel Achramowicz

Shelton Group

...