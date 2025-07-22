Why Ready-To-Eat, Home-Cooked Meals Are The Next Big Thing In Food Delivery: A Tiffinstash Perspective

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What if the future of food delivery isn't faster - but more human? TiffinStash makes the case for why ready to eat, home-cooked meals are reshaping consumer expectations









A wholesome Indian thali with nutrients rich sabzis, dals, millets, and handmade rotis - just like the ready-to-eat, homely meals TiffinStash delivers.

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As food delivery matures into a $75.8 B market in North America -with a CAGR of about 12% through 2033 -consumer priorities are shifting from convenience to authentic, healthy, and comfort of home meals. Toronto's leading tiffin marketplace, TiffinStash believes this signals a pivotal shift: home kitchens, not dark or ghost ones, are poised to define the next wave of food tech.

“TiffinStash isn't just solving a food problem-we're bridging emotional gaps,” says Krish Shah , Founder & CEO of TiffinStash.“People miss the comfort of familiar meals made with care. They want something that feels like home, from someone who understands their pace of life and what real food means to them.”

A Market Hungry for Homemade

North America's online food delivery market reached $38 billion in 2024, projected to grow to $110 billion by 2034, with ethnic and home-style meals emerging as the fastest-growing subcategories according to Future Market Insights. Despite this boom, most consumers still value the comfort of home-cooked meals-something missing from most restaurant-style delivery menus. TiffinStash understands this growing shift in how people want to eat. In response, it became the first platform in Canada to help home-based chefs get licensed and to publicly list verified, hygiene-compliant home kitchens -ensuring safety, dignity, and trust not just for convenience, but communities.

Beyond Meal Kits: Authenticity & Culture

In the aftermath of COVID, cook-and-eat meal kits surged in popularity as more people stayed home and embraced cooking-making up 61% of the market in 2023 (approx. $12 billion) according to Wikipedia. But as life returns to its usual pace, consumer preferences are rapidly shifting. The ready-to-eat meals segment is now the fastest-growing in North America, projected to reach US $16.39 billion by 2025 , growing at an 11.66% CAGR through 2029, according to Statista.

TiffinStash caters to this demand by delivering freshly prepared, home-style heat-and-eat meals daily-combining authenticity with everyday convenience.

Healthier Choices, Rooted in Tradition

As consumers grow more conscious about what they eat, the demand for meals that are both nourishing and culturally familiar is rising. Research from the Harvard School of Public Health shows that home-cooked meals are typically lower in sodium, added sugar, and processed ingredients compared to restaurant or takeout options, contributing to better overall health outcomes.

TiffinStash brings that balance to the table-offering a curated range of healthy, protein-rich tiffin meals -both vegetarian and non-vegetarian . From quinoa and tofu to grilled chicken and seasonal sabzis, these healthy meals balance taste and nutrition without the need for calorie counting or compromise.

TiffinStash: Reinventing Food Delivery with Home Kitchens

Since launch, TiffinStash has redefined tiffin delivery by enabling 60+ licensed seller listings to serve thousands of South Asian meals across the Greater Toronto Area, with 75% of repeat customers. Built without venture capital, the platform runs on a tech-enabled, trust-first model that balances affordability and cultural authenticity.

“We didn't raise venture capital, but we raised something more powerful-trust,” adds Krish Shah . TiffinStash isn't just delivering tiffin-it's building a movement powered by comfort food, community empowerment, and cultural pride.

About TiffinStash

Launched in 2021, TiffinStash is a Toronto-based marketplace connecting customers with diverse multi cuisine tiffin sellers. The platform offers flexible, daily deliveries of freshly prepared tiffins across the GTA, with customizable subscription plans and free delivery. TiffinStash also provides catering services for events and large gatherings. By enabling sellers to list their services, TiffinStash offers a modern solution to a cherished tradition, delivering quality home-style meals to customers across the region. For more information, visit or follow TiffinStash on Instagram .

Media Inquiries

TiffinStash Inc.

...

+1 437-937-3267

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at