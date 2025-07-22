Dogeos Proposes Zero-Knowledge Upgrade To Enable Advanced Applications On Dogecoin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proposal introduces zero-knowledge proofs to Dogecoin Core, unlocking support for DeFi, gaming, and advanced app infrastructure

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DogeOS , the app layer for Dogecoin built by the team behind the MyDoge wallet with over half a million users, today submitted a protocol upgrade proposal to Dogecoin Core that would introduce native zero-knowledge proof verification capabilities. The OP_CHECKZKP proposal marks a major technical step forward for Dogecoin, expanding the proof-of-work blockchain from a basic payment system into a platform capable of supporting DeFi, gaming, identity, and other verifiable on-chain applications. DogeOS is developing its own zkVM that settles to Dogecoin, and this upgrade would enable trustless interoperability between the two networks.





“Dogecoin gaining the ability to integrate with ZK L2s is the kind of interoperability we need to build ecosystem utility, allowing the L1 to focus on being the fastest, best, most fun blockchain and means of exchange for all humanity.” – Timothy Stebbing, Director of the Dogecoin Foundation

Dogecoin has historically been limited to simple transfers, despite its active community and global reach. This proposal removes that constraint by enabling on-chain proof verification: a cryptographic tool that lets developers validate off-chain computation without exposing private data. This unlocks a range of real-world use cases: DOGE-backed lending markets, decentralized exchanges, verifiable multiplayer games, and NFT or identity platforms with provable ownership.

OP_CHECKZKP builds on earlier community proposals and introduces a new opcode developed by DogeOS that supports Groth16 and PLONK proofs, with a built-in mode selector to allow future support for new proof systems. The design is narrow in scope, avoids introducing a virtual machine, and follows a soft-fork path using OP_NOP10 to ensure backward compatibility. This makes the proposal safe to adopt while dramatically expanding what can be built on Dogecoin. By enabling rollups and high-throughput systems to anchor proofs to Dogecoin, DogeOS sets the foundation for scalable apps that preserve the network's simplicity.

Zero-knowledge proofs address a core limitation in blockchain design: the balance between scalability, decentralization, and security. By enabling zk-rollups, Dogecoin could support thousands of off-chain transactions per second, verified on-chain through compact cryptographic proofs.

"Dogecoin already has one of the most passionate communities in crypto. This upgrade is about giving them the tools to do even more - turning a beloved currency into a platform that can go toe-to-toe with any chain out there," said Jordan Jefferson, CEO of DogeOS. With DogeOS, we're keeping Dogecoin's simplicity and security, but unlocking real DeFi and mainstream applications. It's how we turn that massive grassroots energy into a serious engine for the next wave of crypto adoption."

DogeOS is already developing an EVM-compatible zkVM that will allow Ethereum-based applications to run with full compatibility while settling to Dogecoin. The OP_CHECKZKP upgrade makes that settlement secure and verifiable. This proposal also opens the door for confidential transactions, trustless DOGE bridges between chains, and composable dApps built on top of the DogeOS app layer. And because DogeOS already operates the widely adopted MyDoge wallet, it has a clear path to distribution and user adoption at scale.

This upgrade could mark the moment Dogecoin evolves from beloved meme to the most capable blockchain in existence, combining proven security with unlimited application potential while maintaining the accessibility and community spirit that defines the network. For the crypto industry, this represents proof that community-driven development can deliver technical breakthroughs that venture-funded alternatives have struggled to achieve.

About DogeOS

DogeOS is the App Layer for Dogecoin, where community, culture, and liquidity come together to power the next generation of consumer apps. Founded by the team behind the MyDoge, the #1 Dogecoin wallet, DogeOS champions Dogecoin as the people's currency by empowering developers to build experiences in gaming, DeFi, AI, and more – all backed by the world's most iconic crypto brand.

To learn more about DogeOS and its mission to transform Dogecoin from a meme chain to a thriving app ecosystem, visit dogeos.com and follow DogeOS on X at .

CONTACT: Milena Repa PR Lead DogeOS milena (at)