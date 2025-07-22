Annual Financial Report

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") Annual results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025. The highlights include:



Increase in total shareholder value of 10.37 pence per share (8.24% total gain on opening net asset value per share) (2024: increase of 3.45 pence per share).

On 19 December 2024, the Company acquired the assets and liabilities of Albion Development VCT PLC at their fair value totalling £131.2 million.

£278.5 million fund size (2024: £140.6 million).

Dividends paid of 19.92 pence per share in the year (2024: 6.28 pence per share), including a special dividend of 13.50 pence per share.

Sale of Egress Software Technologies in the year, returning over 7 times cost. Annual General Meeting to be held virtually at noon on 10 September 2025.

The Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 March 2026 of 2.91 pence per share to be paid on 29 August 2025 to shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025.

Pursuant to UKLR 6.4.6R (3) of the UK Listing Rules, the Company announces that Christopher Burrows has returned to the role of Senior Independent Director with immediate effect, succeeding Rhodri Whitlock, who is the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at:

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at: .

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

22 July 2025

