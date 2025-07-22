The Ultimate Career Wake-Up Call From A Former Tech Leader: 30-Day Reboot For Unfulfilled Employees - No AI Required

Readers are calling“The 30-Day Career Reboot” the must-have guide for breaking out of career fog and finding clarity in just one month.

- Keith AndersonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a job market flooded with uncertainty, burnout, and AI disruption, one career coach is cutting through the noise with a bold solution. Keith Anderson , former university teacher turned Silicon Valley tech leader and founder of Career Alchemy , announces the launch of his new book, The 30-Day Career Reboot : The Proven System to Find Clarity, Build Confidence, and Land Work You Actually WantDesigned for mid-career professionals stuck in“career fog,” the book offers a blend of inspiration, neuroscience, and practical exercises to help readers confidently identify their next career move in just 30 days without second guessing themselves."Too many people think they need a perfect plan before they can act. But clarity comes through motion, not overthinking," says Anderson. "This book is for anyone who feels like they've outgrown their job, but don't know what to do next."The 30-Day Career Reboot stands out from typical job-search books by shifting the focus from quick fixes and job applications to the deeper discovery work that must come first - so readers can confidently move into roles that are not only new, but truly fulfilling and aligned with who they are now.It offers:- Daily 30–40 minute clarity-building exercises- A warm, witty tone that meets readers where they are- A research-backed mix of inner clarity and strategic career exploration- Stories from real clients who successfully pivoted careers, including former teachers, laid-off tech workers, and overachievers battling imposter syndromeThe book is inspired by Anderson's own unconventional journey - from feeling stuck teaching university English with no path for growth, to pivoting into web development and design roles at Google, YouTube, and Uber, and later stepping into leadership positions at Meta, DoorDash, and Calibrate. The turning point came when Anderson, while in the ER for a medical crisis, was pressured by his employer to keep grading papers instead of resting. That moment of gaslighting became the catalyst for his decision to leave teaching and never look back. Now, he helps others navigate confusing, high-stakes career shifts with strategy, authenticity and a human connection.Launching July 24, 2025, The 30-Day Career Reboot will be available on Amazon at .For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, contact: Career AlchemyEmail: ...Website:LinkedIn:About Career Alchemy: Career Alchemy helps purpose-driven professionals align their careers with who they are now, not who they used to be. Through coaching, self-paced programs, and workshops, they guide people to build careers they're excited to wake up for.

