Moving Ahead Services Partners With Local Radio Stations To Support Providence House 'Stuff The Truck' Community Drive

Partnership provides essential logistics and transportation for successful donation event benefiting children and families in crisis

- Jeff Collins

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moving Ahead Services , a leading logistics and moving company, proudly announced its partnership with the Cleveland Guardians, WTAM 1100, KISSFM, and WGAR 99.5 to support The Providence House's annual "Stuff the Truck" donation drive. The company provided crucial trucking and logistical support for the community outreach event held on July 19, 2024, at Gateway Plaza.

The collaborative effort brought together Cleveland's sports and media communities to support Providence House, a local organization that provides free, voluntary, 24/7 loving care to newborn babies through children aged 12 whose families are experiencing crisis. Last year, 99% of Providence House families successfully reunited.

"We're honored to support Providence House and their vital mission of keeping children safe and families together," said Jeff Collins, President at Moving Ahead Services. "By providing our trucks and logistics expertise, we helped ensure this community-driven initiative could focus on what matters most – collecting essential items for children and families who need them."

The "Stuff the Truck" event featured live broadcasting by WTAM 1100 from Gateway Plaza, positioned strategically between Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Moving Ahead Services supplied the box truck that served as the collection vehicle, while their logistics team managed the efficient collection and organization of donations throughout the 14-hour event.

The donation drive collected new essential items for children staying in Providence House's Crisis Nursery, including children's clothing, household items, and gift cards. The event was enhanced by a generous dollar-for-dollar matching gift commitment of up to $10,000 from The Joan P. Wenk Charitable Fund.

"Community partnerships like this exemplify our commitment to giving back to Northeast Ohio," added Jeff Collins. "Working alongside respected organizations like the Cleveland Guardians and our local radio partners allowed us to amplify the impact and reach more families who need support."

Moving Ahead Services has built its reputation on reliable, professional moving and logistics services throughout the Cleveland area. The company's involvement in the "Stuff the Truck" event demonstrates its ongoing commitment to community service and supporting local charitable organizations.

Providence House works with parents and guardians to help resolve challenges they're facing and improve stability for the future, with the goal of keeping children safe and families together.

About Moving Ahead Services

Moving Ahead Services is a full-service moving and logistics company serving the Cleveland metropolitan area. The company specializes in residential and commercial moving , logistics coordination, and storage solutions. For more information, visit movingaheadservices.

About Providence House

Providence House offers free, voluntary, 24/7 loving care to newborn babies through children aged 12 whose families are experiencing crisis. The organization works with parents and guardians to help resolve challenges and improve stability for the future. For more information about Providence House and their services, visit provhouse.

