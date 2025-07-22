Earth 2035: A Wake-Up Call For Humanity's Survival On A Dying Planet

Visionary Tom Orrowchild calls for global unity and smart action to save our planet in his powerful book, *Earth 2035*.

WOODHOUSE EAVES, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / --About The Book:An explosive manifesto of ideas, Earth 2035 sets out a new way to deal with the growing environmental crisis facing this planet with clarity, urgency, and optimism. Divided into four specific sections, namely, The Miracle of Our Being, Our Challenges, The Solutions, and The Implementation Plan, the book plunges inside existential threats to humanity, including population explosion and unsustainable growth systems to climate collapse, deforestation, and loss of biodiversity and freshwater shortages.The author examines through a special theory: Logic of Scale, humanity, the purpose, responsibility and the possibility of mankind to become a sustainable life force. Earth 2035 is a philosophic, scientific and military blueprint of planetary survival more than a climate treatise. It concludes with a moving short children story, which comes as an appeal of change of generations.Key Highlights:.Introduces the“Logic of Scale” as a tool to understand our place and duty in the universe.Advocates for a legally binding global consensus to unite humanity against climate change.Tackles the over-demand of Earth's finite resources with hard facts and forecasts.Challenges capitalist growth models and their role in ecological destruction.Offers a clear implementation plan based on business success structures to restore global balance.Encourages every individual to use their intelligence and make ethical, impactful choices.Includes a simplified children's version to inspire the next generationAbout the Author:Tom Orrowchild is a symbolic pen name that represents a fractured future-one that demands unity to rebuild for our children. Behind the pseudonym is Gurdev Mattu, a UK-based entrepreneur who built a multimillion-pound global business empire. Drawing on decades of experience navigating complex capitalist systems, Mattu channels his unique insights into this vital work. His vision: to use the tools of human intelligence and business strategy not for profit, but for planetary survival.

Tom Orrowchild

Authors Solution UK

