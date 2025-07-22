Two Parallel Govt Jobs Land Bihar Postal Accountant In Jail For Two Years
Lohra Bhagat worked as a Senior Accountant in the Department of Post and Deputy. Chairman, Bihar State Scheduled Tribe Commission, Patna, from July 2010 and July 2013.
During these three years, he drew a salary of Rs 3,41,444 from the Government of India's postal department and Rs 14,87,591 and other miscellaneous expenses, like a leased vehicle of Rs 32,850 per month, from the Government of Bihar.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on March 31, 2014, against Lohra Bhagat and others.
The proceedings began on the basis of a complaint alleging that Lohra Bhagat, while serving as Senior Accountant in the office of the Director of Accounts, Patna, Postal Department, during the years 2010-2013, got himself appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Scheduled Tribe Commission in the Government of Bihar.
He also functioned on the Bihar government's Scheduled Tribe panel for three years by using forged documents and assumed the name Lalit Bhagat.
Therefore, he enjoyed both posts and received a salary from both departments, the CBI said.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Lohra Bhagat and Lalit Bhagat are two names of the same person.
The Court held that Lohra Bhagat alias Lalit Bhagat, by his above acts of omission and commission, cheated both the Government of India and the Government of Bihar and caused wrongful loss of Rs 3,41,444 and Rs 14,87,591 respectively and corresponding gains to himself.
After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed by the CBI on March 31, 2015, against the accused.
The Special Court found merit in the charges against the accused and sentenced him accordingly.
During the investigation, the CBI also investigated the role of Bihar government functionaries who helped the postal department's employee get himself appointed to the Scheduled Tribe Commission using forged documents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment