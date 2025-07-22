THE POWER OF GOLF CLUBS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Golf is not naturally a popular sport in Middle Eastern /Arabian culture nor is there a trace of it in its history or traditions, yet it is increasingly becoming a barometer of luxury living and urban lifestyles reflecting the state of development of recreation, sporting and tourism infrastructure of cities in these emerging economies. Many major cities in the region are developing their golfing infrastructure as a testimony to their desire to connect with annual global travel markets and golf tours. When asked to recommend the best way to fast track development of cities to kick start their stagnant economies, I simply reply to start with infrastructure to encourage real estate development in the private sector and lift up man's aspirations for better living standards and lifestyles. Build a good network of roads and highways with good service and petrol rest stations to facilitate national and local connectivity and mobility, and last but not least build a world class Golf club and Iconic clubhouse to boost the tourism industry. Golf can put cities and nations on the travel and tourism maps of the world with remarkable speed through mainstream and social media.

When golf clubs are designed to international standards, validated by international regulators and professional bodies, then they become globally recognised particularly when the clubhouse architecture is sensitively designed with flair and style. In the Middle East, clubhouses are perceived differently than elsewhere and Dubai is no stranger to this trend. It is one city in the Middle East that demonstrated how golf, as a sport and driver of tourism, became a trend and a driver of socio- economic development of the society at a time when there was only a handful of local, national golfers. The renowned Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, with its famous tent-shaped clubhouse and pavilions designed by BSBG, was built in 1988 when Dubai was not exactly the thriving city or destination that it is today. I recall how a particular flythrough video, a few seconds long, of that majestic golf club managed to spread the image and the word of this iconic golf club throughout the world. Dubai's name became synonymous with Emirates Golf Club and its unique clubhouse architecture. This was followed by a few other famous clubs in Dubai including the Creek Golf Club with its elevated, iconic sail-shaped Clubhouse amongst others. Over the years these clubhouses did wonders to market the city of Dubai all over the world. They certainly helped Dubai let the world know about its imminent economic and social development and the growth that would follow. In time we all became aware of where Dubai was headed and the city it was destined to become, one of the most celebrated, progressive cities in the world not only in terms of golf and tourism but also economic development, prosperity and growth in multiple sectors. This would lift the living standards of millions of its inhabitants who aspired for luxury living and associated lifestyles. The rest of the Middle East can certainly learn a lot from that unique bold vision of Dubai and its impressive journey.

It followed that the design of Clubhouses in the Middle East had to respond to calls of competition rivalry, progress, prominence and rankings. In the ME and certainly Arabia, design of Clubhouses acquires a slightly different significance and emphasis. They tend to attach a higher degree of prestige and social stature intertwined with the social structure and infrastructure of the Local societies. They become a social destination not necessarily for golfers alone but also for families and local communities looking to network in clubs and social centres and community since these facilities and outlets are not abundant in Arabian Gulf societies that typically have a high ratio of expatriate families from multiple backgrounds and cultures. They tend to take pride in their affiliation with iconically designed clubhouses and golf courses that have earned world class ranking and recognition.

Diar Consult is one of the fortunate architects who had their fair share in responding to these calls for prominent clubhouses in the Arabian Gulf leaving its fingerprints on landmarks amongst top clubhouses of the world, like those in Abu Dhabi and Doha while working closely with top golf course Architects like Ernie Els and Peter Harradine. Developing cities in developing nations that recognised the significance and positive impact of renowned golf clubs went on to develop golf clubs and associated iconic clubhouses, competing to outdo each other. It worked in most cases given the growth of awareness and passion in this skill driven exciting sport that is cherished by all age groups.

When Diar Consult won the international design award for the design of the celebrated majestic falcon clubhouse of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, it set a landmark and milestone in Arabia after the Emirates Golf Club Clubhouse linking local history, culture, tradition and memory to the art of Architecture and design.

Subsequently, Doha in Qatar was hit by that very healthy virus of development and competition when Diar Consult won the International award for the design of the Doha championship Golf Club Clubhouse, establishing a remarkably striking but modest clubhouse rich in its historical context, resembling a traditional Qatari house in a village context and scale – a friendly house of joy for the local golfing community and the local community to cherish.

The tide of golf clubs and clubhouses is ever growing, capturing the imaginations of developers, promotors and architects alike. Recently Diar Consult has been invited to put their imagination, flair and creativity in the design of a new generation of clubhouses in Tunis and Tashkent that are proudly joining the race for excellence. Golf is living and thriving in most cities of the region – a sport with infectious passion amongst the generations, and so clubhouses will remain to embrace the aspirations, dreams and expectations of those who enjoy it.