Türkiye Warns of Syrian Groups Destabilizing Region

2025-07-22 09:12:29
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan declared on Tuesday that if factions in Syria advance toward fragmentation and turmoil, Türkiye will regard this as a direct threat to its national security and will take action.

During a joint press briefing in Ankara with Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill, Fidan accused Israel of pursuing a strategy designed to weaken its surrounding region and keep it in disorder.

He emphasized that Israel, unwilling to see stability in its neighboring countries, is focused on fragmenting Syria.

On July 13, violent confrontations erupted between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze factions in the city of Suwayda.

The unrest intensified, followed by Israeli air raids targeting Syrian military installations and infrastructure in Damascus.

Israel justified these strikes by claiming they were intended to “protect Druze communities.”

Nevertheless, the majority of Druze leaders in Syria have openly rejected external involvement and reaffirmed their dedication to a united Syrian state.

In reaction to the escalating clashes, the Syrian government announced four ceasefire agreements in Suwayda, with the most recent deal reached on Saturday.

Since the removal of former President Bashar Assad on December 8, 2024, the new Syrian administration has been striving to restore stability throughout the country.

