Ministry Of Sports Applauds UAE Chess Federation's Pioneering Initiative To Include Resident Members In Board Of Directors

The extraordinary general assembly meeting of the UAE Chess Federation recently marked a pioneering milestone by adopting the 'List System' for the 2025-2028 Board of Directors electoral term, in alignment with the Sports Law. The Assembly approved the inclusion of resident members on the Board with a representation of up to 30 per cent.

This marks a qualitative shift in the way in which sports federation boards are formed, reinforcing the principle of involving all segments of society in the decision-making process, aligning with the vision of the UAE's wise leadership. It also lays the foundation for a new model that responds to the precise needs of the current development phase in the national sports sector.

The Ministry of Sports affirmed that the UAE Chess Federation's experience constitutes a historic milestone in the nation's sports governance development journey. The new system will be adopted as a pilot model within a well-studied, integrated approach aimed at assessing the institutional and technical impact of this initiative on the federation's performance and its ability to achieve its goals. This includes evaluating decision-making efficiency, diversity of expertise, speed of initiative implementation, as well as internal governance effectiveness.

Based on the outcomes of this experience, a comprehensive analysis will be conducted to help shape future policies for the development of board formation mechanisms across other federations. The approach may be gradually generalised depending on the extent to which the intended objectives are achieved, in alignment with the principles of professionalism, sustainability, and inclusivity within the sports sector.

The Ministry considers the inclusion of resident members in the boards of sports federations as a practical embodiment of the values of openness, tolerance, and diversity. This inclusion enhances the contribution of the residents to sports development by harnessing their expertise and talents, further reinforcing the role of sports as a national tool for development, social integration, and empowerment.

This experience also highlights the need to integrate elite talents into sports leadership, particularly in specialised areas such as sports marketing, strategic planning, technical analysis, and the adoption of modern technologies. The Ministry believes that involving members with advanced expertise serves as an institutional enabler for achieving performance excellence. This step aligns with the Ministry's vision to develop the administrative structure of sports federations and instate qualified professionals capable of transforming these entities into pioneering institutions characterised by responsible decision-making, agility, and innovation.

This initiative highlights the Ministry's efforts to instil a robust governance culture as the guiding framework for all institutional processes within the sports sector. Moreover, the adoption of the electoral list system is considered a significant organisational advancement, reinforcing the commitment of sports bodies to the principles of integrity, transparency, specialisation, and administrative integration.

The Ministry views governance not merely as a regulatory tool, but as a comprehensive approach that supports the development of stronger partnerships with all sports institutions. It helps foster a collaborative working environment and contributes to empowering these entities by enhancing their ability to identify talent, increase the number of active sports participants, and improve overall sports performance efficiency.

The Ministry emphasises that its support for sports federations goes beyond financial or logistical assistance, extending to the development of effective administrative models, ensuring comprehensive governance, and empowering the board of directors by offering them institutional innovation tools.