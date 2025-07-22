Dubai Cares And Payrow Team Up To Support Education Through Everyday Transactions

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 22 July 2025: Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, announces a strategic partnership with PayRow, a Dubai-based payment solutions company. Through this collaboration, PayRow will contribute a percentage of its merchant service fees from eligible transactions to Dubai Cares, supporting the organization's mission to empower children and youth through education.

By embedding philanthropy into its core operations, PayRow is demonstrating how businesses can align profit with purpose and foster a culture of giving. Through this innovative approach, everyday financial transactions become an opportunity to drive meaningful social impact and advance global development goals.

'This partnership sets a new benchmark for how private sector innovation can help tackle global challenges. By turning everyday payments into an opportunity to give, PayRow is making it easier for businesses and individuals to contribute to positive change. We commend their leadership and commitment to using technology as a force for good, and we look forward to the impact this collaboration will generate for children and youth around the world,' said His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares.

'Our collaboration with Dubai Cares represents an important step in harnessing digital solutions to support charitable causes. By simplifying the donation process, we aim to encourage more individuals and businesses to contribute to initiatives that make a real difference,' said Ghanim Eid Bin Wogayeh, Chief Executive Officer of PayRow.

PayRow, established in 2019, is a payment service provider that offers innovative fintech solutions to businesses. With a focus on streamlining financial transactions, PayRow provides services such as controlling outgoing and incoming transfers, scheduling payments, creating professional invoices, and automating routine tasks.