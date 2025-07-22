PCFC Concludes First Student Summer Camp With Graduation Of 20 Participants

Al Neyadi: Our investment in our students is an investment in the future of the institution and its economic and developmental directions, which support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) successfully concluded its first Student Summer Camp, graduating 20 students aged between 8 and 12 years. This pioneering initiative reflects the Corporation's commitment to engaging the next generation in shaping Dubai's economic future and raising awareness about the essential services it provides for customers.

The summer camp program offered a variety of interactive workshops, educational lectures, and hands-on scientific experiments, aligned with the Corporation's key areas of operation. Activities included conducting experiments in the central laboratory, visiting the maritime radar room, learning about maritime safety procedures, and touring the Corporation's library, where students read stories about historical sea voyages. The program also featured a healthy meal preparation workshop hosted by QE2 Hospitality Academy, a PCFC subsidiary.

The graduation ceremony was held in the presence of students' families and led by H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, alongside Saeed Al Bannai, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services. The students were honored with certificates in recognition of their active and positive participation.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi said:“Our investment in our students is an investment in the future of the Corporation and in Dubai's economic and developmental vision. This initiative is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai as a leading, sustainable global economic hub”.

Al Neyadi emphasized the importance of encouraging youth to explore careers in the Corporation's sectors, which include environment and sustainability, commercial licensing, civil engineering, ports and maritime safety, and customs services. He highlighted the vital role these sectors play in national development and the importance of educating the community about them.

He also expressed appreciation to parents for entrusting their children to the Corporation's summer program and commended the students for their engagement, stating:“The success of this first camp encourages us to make it an annual event during summer breaks, allowing students to invest their time in activities that benefit their development.”

“We believe in raising our children in an environment that nurtures learning and positive interaction,” he added.“This helps shape a generation that is well-prepared to serve the nation and tackle future challenges with confidence and creativity”.

