Sofia Sampaio Releases Bold New Single“Soma”

DCR is proud to announce the release of“Soma”, the sophomore single from rising alternative singer-songwriter Sofia Sampaio, available on all major streaming platforms on June 27.

At just 21 years old, Sofia Sampaio is quickly making a name for herself with her unique blend of Brazilian rhythms and 90s alternative rock grit. Born in Brazil, raised in Texas, and artistically sharpened in London, Sofia brings a global sensibility to her songwriting-anchored by introspective lyrics, a distinctive vocal style, and unflinching honesty.

Following the success of her debut single,“Soma” captures the raw emotion of a fractured friendship and turns it into an energetic anthem. Drawing inspiration from Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, the title refers to the fictional drug“soma”-used metaphorically by Sofia to represent the unhealthy coping mechanisms that strained a once-close connection. The track is both a cathartic release and a crowd-ready jam.

“Soma is a song I wrote pretty fast as I felt myself releasing a lot of pent-up emotions regarding a past friendship that didn't end on the best of terms. It's a song I want people to relate to-but also dance to,” says Sampaio.

Currently based in Houston and continuing her studies at Berklee Online, Sofia is solidifying her presence as one of the most promising voices in the alternative scene. Soma showcases her growth as both a writer and a performer-fierce, heartfelt, and unafraid to confront the complexities of human connection.

ABOUT

Sofia Sampaio is a 21-year-old alternative artist blending the rich rhythms of her Brazilian heritage with the emotional grit of 90s rock. Her music is a reflection of a life shaped by movement, emotion, and discovery-from writing her first song at seven, to studying at London's Institute of Contemporary Music Performance and Berklee Online. Sofia's sound is a compelling fusion of introspective storytelling and global influence.

LINKS

