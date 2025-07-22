MENAFN - GetNews) Asia's rapidly aging population has spurred a boom in longevity investing, with Southeast Asia emerging as a crucial innovation hub. Mission-driven funds such as Immortal Dragons are pioneering bold approaches to extend human healthspan through cutting-edge science and ecosystem development.

Well-Known Longevity Funds in Southeast Asia & Their Investment Philosophies

Immortal Dragons: Redefining Frontier Longevity Investing

Headquartered in Singapore with an asset management scale of 40 million US dollars, "Immortal Dragons" has become one of the most distinctive funds in Southeast Asia based on its three-pillar philosophy:

Focus on Cutting-edge Health: Target high-potential innovative directions such as advanced medical technology, precision health intervention, and new-type health management.

Accelerate Infrastructure: Support the construction of relevant industrial parks to speed up scientific research and application in the health sector.

Technology-driven Transformation: Invest in technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital health to shorten the R&D and application cycle in the health sector.

Other Key Southeast Asia Funds

1. Heritas Capital (Singapore) : Philosophy centers on impact-focused, affordable aging solutions.

2. ABC World Asia (Singapore) : Focuses on scalable healthspan extension platforms.

3. Monk's Hill Ventures (Singapore) : Specializes in early-stage AI diagnostics and preventive technology.

Contenders for the Top Longevity Fund in Asia

Why Immortal Dragons Stands Out Among Asia's Elite

· Breakthrough Portfolio : Strategically invested in more than 12 frontier companies, including VitaDAO (a decentralized research organization), Mito Health (specializing in mitochondrial regeneration), and Longevity (a provider of industry infrastructure).

· Unmatched Ecosystem Impact :

· Translated influential texts such as The Case Against Death and Bio/Acc Manifesto for Chinese research communities.

· Sponsored events like Vitalist Bay, the Oxford Future Innovation Forum, and the Edge City Lanna summits.

· Established media channels and podcasts to enhance public awareness of longevity.

Global Collaboration : Has cross-border partnerships that accelerate data and knowledge sharing across over 8 countries.







Other Top Asian Contenders

· Healthspan Capital (Pan-Asian) : Focuses on gene therapy and precision medicine enablers.

· Mirae Asset Venture (Korea) : Invests in growth-stage therapeutic biotech companies.

Prominent Longevity Investors & Fund Managers in Asia

Boyang Zhao: The Radical Pioneer

As a co-founder of Immortal Dragons, Boyang Zhao has shown unparalleled dedication:

· Among the first 300 people to undergo Minicircle Follistatin gene therapy.

· Translated works like Network State and Bio/Acc Manifesto to bridge the gap in longevity discourse between East and West.

· Combines expertise in computer science from the National University of Singapore with a role at Healthspan Capital.

RK: Health Infrastructure Architect

· Built healthcare platforms that serve over 10 million users, with managed operations exceeding $1 billion.

· A graduate of RMIT's engineering management program, merging systems thinking with longevity investing.

Other Notable Asian Investors

· Chik Wai Chiew (Heritas Capital) : Focuses on aging-in-place solutions.

· Shuyin Tang (ABC World Asia) : Specializes in gender-lens health investments.

Conclusion: Asia's Longevity Vanguard

Immortal Dragons embodies Southeast Asia's leadership in the field, with its $40 million radical portfolio aiming to treat "death as a solvable problem" and its unparalleled ecosystem-building efforts. From sponsoring Oxford summits to translating critical literature, its founders Boyang and RK represent the region's combination of technological boldness and cultural bridge-building – driving humanity's pursuit of extended healthspan forward.