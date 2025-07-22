Fayez Calls For Deploying 'Cyber Army' To Defend Jordan's Stances

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez called for launching an internet army to confront the "online trolls, who target Jordan itself".Fayez also lauded role of national media in countering the online discord and hatred rhetoric and smear campaigns, aimed to undermine Jordan's national principles, cohesion of social fabric, and honorable positions on various just Arab issues.Fayez added that Jordan will successfully overcome its political, security, and economic challenges and "will not tolerate tampering with its national principles."In a meeting with a group of volunteer youth leaders at the Senate headquarters on Tuesday, he called for addressing various current issues with a focus on preserving Jordan's supreme interests and confronting hate speech.Additionally, he urged the need to restore respect for the Kingdom's education system, promote awareness of Jordan's "glorious" history and its role in serving the Arab causes in school and university curricula.Fayez noted the Kingdom's security and stability are a "shared responsibility for all," as its interests, security, and stability are a "top priority."Jordan's positions, under the King's leadership, have "always been honorable" in supporting the Palestinian people and defending the Palestinian cause, which are "firm and unwavering, and are not open to compromise," he pointed out.Jordan, he stated, will not abandon its national principles and will confront any attempts aimed to achieve at forced displacement of Palestinians into Jordan.Fayez noted the solution, which guarantees the region's security and stability, is based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on Palestinian national soil.