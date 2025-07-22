The 2025 Saas Awards Finalists Announced
NEW YORK and LONDON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists for The 2025 SaaS Awards , operated by global cloud computing awards body, The Cloud Awards , have been revealed today.
The Cloud Awards
The SaaS Awards provides a global recognition platform for software-as-a-service vendors to have their latest work, innovations or achievements reviewed and rewarded by an independent judging panel. The program covers specific feats of technical excellence in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, or workflow automation – and also vertical applications in sectors including healthcare, eCommerce, and financial services. More generalized achievements in SaaS in areas such as high customer satisfaction, focus on sustainability, or supporting large user bases are also recognized.
The finalists comprise organizations headquartered all over the globe, and of varying sizes – from established names to emerging startups.
CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are very pleased to reveal the finalists in The 2025 SaaS Awards.
"Ten years on from the first SaaS Awards it's thrilling to see such a diverse and exciting range of organizations reaching this stage of the awards. Many categories have a larger number of finalists than in previous years, resulting from such a strong field of shortlistees, all fully-deserving of their achievement.
"The SaaS industry is awash with solutions serving countless needs, use cases, or problems solved. While customers have the luxury of increased choice in vendor or partner, knowing which is likely to offer the best solution can be difficult to determine. Meanwhile, vendors are battling increased customer churn, focusing investment on retention initiatives to plug the leaky bucket.
"These finalists have a wonderful opportunity to give themselves a leg up on their competition in these areas. We congratulate them on reaching this step, and wish them all well in the final round of judging."
The SaaS Awards judges will now begin their third and final round of judging to select a winner in each category. Winners will be announced on Tuesday August 12.
The program will return to welcome new submissions in 2026, to continue recognizing the latest achievements in software-as-a-service.
To view all finalists, please visit:
Entries are open for the final two Cloud Awards programs for 2025. The A.I. Awards , and The Cloud Awards , which celebrate the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, have their deadlines on August 1st, and October 24th respectively. Earlybird entries are also open to 2026's awards, including The 2026 FinTech Awards , and The 2026 Security Awards .
Notes for editors
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).
Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit / .
About The Cloud Awards Program
The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.
About The SaaS Awards
The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.
About The A.I. Awards
The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 26 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.
