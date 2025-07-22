Passwork Successfully Passes Hackerone Security Testing, Proving Enterprise-Grade Security
BARCELONA, Spain, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Passwork, the leading self-hosted enterprise password management solution, has successfully completed an intense and comprehensive penetration test facilitated by the world-renowned crowdsourced cybersecurity platform and community of ethical hackers, HackerOne .
The testing, designed to push systems to their limits, was passed with ease, speed, and zero issues, affirming Passwork's enterprise-grade security capabilities.
Key Achievements
The HackerOne penetration test, known for its rigorous and exhaustive evaluation, targeted critical areas of Passwork's infrastructure to uncover vulnerabilities. Passwork demonstrated resilience across all fronts, including:
-
Application Security Architecture: Evaluating the robustness of the system's design against unauthorized access.
Protection Against OWASP Top 10 Vulnerabilities: Addressing risks like injection attacks, broken authentication, and sensitive data exposure.
API Security: Ensuring secure communication channels and safeguarding against API-specific threats.
Resilience to Advanced Attack Methods: Testing against modern tactics like privilege escalation, brute force, and zero-day exploits.
"The security of our users has always been our number one priority," said Alex Muntyan, CEO of Passwork. "Completing HackerOne's rigorous pentest with ease and speed is a testament to the strength of our security architecture. This achievement proves that Passwork is equipped with enterprise-grade security to counter even the most sophisticated threats."
About HackerOne Testing
HackerOne is the world's largest platform for coordinating bug bounty programs and penetration testing, trusted by industry leaders like Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and Dropbox. Its penetration tests are conducted by a vetted community of elite ethical hackers, who assess applications across a wide attack surface, focusing on real-world scenarios to ensure maximum security readiness.
Results and Future Outlook
Passwork's flawless performance in the pentest allows the company to:
-
Guarantee customers a high level of security and data protection.
Meet and exceed international information security standards.
Strengthen trust among users and enterprise partners.
Scale the product globally with confidence in its resilience.
For more information about Passwork's self-hosted password management solutions, visit passwork .
