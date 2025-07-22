Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Georgia Engage In Talks On Strategic Partnership (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan And Georgia Engage In Talks On Strategic Partnership (PHOTO)


2025-07-22 09:07:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, during his official visit to Tbilisi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) said in a social media post, Trend reports.

The information noted that the sides discussed deepening strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia through enhanced inter-parliamentary cooperation, highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting regional peace and security. They also exchanged views on legislative collaboration as a means of advancing bilateral ties.













