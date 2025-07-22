Azerbaijan And Georgia Engage In Talks On Strategic Partnership (PHOTO)

The information noted that the sides discussed deepening strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia through enhanced inter-parliamentary cooperation, highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting regional peace and security. They also exchanged views on legislative collaboration as a means of advancing bilateral ties.

