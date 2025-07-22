Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic Explore New Horizons In Transport And Transit (PHOTO)

2025-07-22 09:07:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have held discussions on strengthening ties in the fields of transport and transit, the country's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X page, Trend reports.

"During our visit to the Czech Republic, we met with the country's Minister of Transport, Martin Kupka, to discuss collaboration in transport and transit and to review infrastructure development projects.

We also explored proposals aimed at strengthening the innovation ecosystem, advancing the space industry, and supporting startups," the publication reads.









