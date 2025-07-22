Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Grants Local Status To Domestically Packaged Medicines Under Procurement Law - Decree

2025-07-22 09:07:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Pharmaceutical products and substances that undergo the packaging stage of production within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be considered local goods for five years starting from June 1, 2025, Trend reports.

This provision is reflected in an amendment to the presidential decree on the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On Public Procurement,” dated July 14, 2023, signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to decree, such classification will allow these medicines to benefit from preferential treatment under public procurement rules in line with the national legislation.

MENAFN22072025000187011040ID1109831994

