Azerbaijan Grants Local Status To Domestically Packaged Medicines Under Procurement Law - Decree
This provision is reflected in an amendment to the presidential decree on the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On Public Procurement,” dated July 14, 2023, signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
According to decree, such classification will allow these medicines to benefit from preferential treatment under public procurement rules in line with the national legislation.
