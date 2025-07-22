Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani FM Meets With Georgian President To Discuss Bilateral Relations

2025-07-22 09:07:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili as part of his official visit to Georgia, the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA in the social network says, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed the strategic partnership and close friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia, emphasizing the importance of continuing high-level dialogue and cooperation in key sectors.

