Azerbaijani FM Meets With Georgian President To Discuss Bilateral Relations

In the course of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed the strategic partnership and close friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia, emphasizing the importance of continuing high-level dialogue and cooperation in key sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.