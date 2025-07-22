Azerbaijan's Media Agency Warns Of Fake Statements Linked To Interior Minister
The Agency stated that these fabricated claims have recently escalated into a campaign aimed at misleading public opinion through blatant information manipulation.
“We urge the public to trust only information from official sources and to obtain government positions through the country's official news agencies and other professional media outlets.
We call on Azerbaijani citizens, journalists, and activists to remain vigilant and principled against such cases, especially as disinformation campaigns based on fake and false information gain momentum,” the information noted.
