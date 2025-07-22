Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French Foreign Minister Visits Kharkiv

2025-07-22 09:07:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha shared details of the visit on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"Together with Minister Barrot, we visited Kharkiv, the city of heroes. I am grateful to Jean-Noel for his bravery and solidarity. Earlier, he was the first foreign minister to visit Sumy. Such visits are very important. They show our people they we are not alone," Sybiha said.

He noted that Barrot witnessed the consequences of Russian terror against Kharkiv, as well as damaged residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure.

"Russian terror cannot and will not break the spirit of our people. Life continues, students continue to learn, and the city develops. Kharkiv stands tall and proud," Barrot said.

Read also: French foreign minister visits Chornobyl NPP, sees aftermath of Russian attack

During the visit, both sides discussed maximizing international support for civilians enduring relentless Russian attacks, strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, and boosting resilience ahead of the winter months.

Sybiha concluded by thanking President Emmanuel Macron, the French people, and Minister Barrot for their significant contribution to Ukraine's resilience and resistance.

Barrot arrived in Ukraine on Monday, July 21, for a two-day visit.

Photos: Andrii Sybiha / X

