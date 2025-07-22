Training On 'Culture And Communication: Modern Media Strategies' Held In Baku
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has conducted a training session on the topic "Culture and Communication: Modern Media Strategies", Azernews reports.
The training, timed to National Press Day (July 22), was attended by media and communication specialists from institutions operating under the Culture Ministry.
The training was led by Sevil Karimova, Vice-Rector for Scientific Affairs at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies.
She shared her thoughts on the concepts of culture and communication, discussing modern international practices in the field and highlighting key trends with specific examples.
During the session, discussions also covered communication with the media, digital communication strategies, and other related concepts, with emphasis on key points that employees in this field should pay attention to.
Aynur Karimova, Head of the Media and Communication Department at the Culture Ministry, highly appreciated the significance of the training.
She stated that when preparing press materials related to the activities of cultural institutions in an information society, the demands of contemporary readers, as well as the cultural policies of the relevant authorities and the state, must be taken into account.
The event continued with a tea break, during which further discussions on the topic took place.
