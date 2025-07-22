Non-Oil Revenues Make Up Majority Of State Budget Income

Non-oil and gas revenues formed a significant portion of Azerbaijan's state budget income in the first half of this year, highlighting the country's ongoing diversification efforts away from hydrocarbon dependency, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%