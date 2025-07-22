Bewhere Holdings Inc. And California Freight Drive Smarter Asset Tracking

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - BeWhere, a leading provider of low-power IoT tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the release of a new case study featuring California Freight, a prominent U.S. logistics company specializing in the transport of dairy and other liquid food products.

This new case study follows BeWhere's June spotlight on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and highlights the growing adoption of scalable, real-time tracking solutions across mission-critical industries.

California Freight has integrated BeWhere's solar-powered BeSol and BeSol+ asset trackers across its fleet of semi-tankers to monitor asset location, movement, and condition in real time. Powered by AT&T's LTE-M network, these devices support compliance, reduce manual intervention, and improve operational responsiveness across geographically dispersed fleets.

"After equipping our entire fleet with BeWhere trackers, we gained instant visibility into the status of every asset. That visibility has been a game-changer," said Nick Donahoe, Director of Logistics at California Freight.

Key Benefits Highlighted in the Case Study:



Real-time tracking of tanker location and movement

Unauthorized use detection with automated alerts

Regulatory compliance support through accurate, cloud-based time/location logs

Operational efficiency via remote asset visibility and mileage tracking Incident resolution with verifiable data (e.g., weather delays and route validation)

With strict industry regulations and increasing customer expectations, California Freight needed a solution that could deliver reliability, ease of deployment, and cross-network compatibility. BeWhere's intelligent tracking devices meet those needs, supporting a wide range of daily operations and edge cases. The case study highlights three events dealing with incident resolution, operational efficiency and real-time tracking where California Freight was able to realize an immediate validation of its investment.

"California Freight is a great example of how real-time, solar-powered asset tracking can transform operations in demanding logistics environments," said Margaux Berry, Chief Strategy Officer at BeWhere. "With AT&T powering our connectivity, we're able to deliver best-in-class uptime and visibility-at scale."

California Freight has expanded its use of BeWhere's platform to drive ongoing growth and modernization of its fleet operations. Most recently, the company scaled its future deployment by entering into a 3-year leasing agreement with BeWhere to connect additional trailers.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

About California Freight

Since 1989, California Freight has been a trusted provider of customized transportation solutions across a wide range of industries. With strategic expertise in brokerage, rail and port drayage, food-grade tankers, and warehousing, the company remains at the forefront of modern logistics. Whether shipping refrigerated, dry, or specialized equipment-across the nation or around the world-California Freight delivers scalable, reliable logistics support tailored to meet the unique needs of every customer.

