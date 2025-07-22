Torr Metals Outlines Historical Copper-Gold-Silver Soil Anomalies With 3 Kilometer Strike-Length At The Bertha Zone

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("or the "") is pleased to report initial results from the compilation of historical geochemical data across the road-accessible Bertha, Bertha South, JHC, and Rhyolite occurrences; this area is only one of three potential large-scale undrilled porphyry-style centers with surface mineralization identified at the Kolos Copper-Gold Project in southern-central British Columbia (Figure 1).

The compiled dataset includes 2,090 soil and 27 rock grab samples, outlining significant copper (Cu), silver (Ag), and gold (Au) anomalies; with the largest occurring within the ~2 km2 Bertha Zone, currently the focus of an ongoing induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey. Anomalous soils within the Bertha Zone define a primary 1-kilometre (km) northeast-southwest trend to mineralization, as well as a secondary northwest-southeast trend that extends an additional 2 km in strike-length (Figure 2, Figure 3). These orientations are consistent with structural controls mapped during the recently completed 2025 field reconnaissance.

Highlights:



>400 Meter (m) Strike-Length to Undrilled High-Grade Copper in Outcrop: 2025 field reconnaissance confirms supergene-style mineralization at both the Bertha and Bertha South occurrences, where historical rock grab samples returned up to 8.48% Cu (Figure 2, Figure 3).

1 km Cu-Au-Ag Primary Trend at the Bertha Zone (Target 1): Highly anomalous soil geochemistry, dominated by Cu and Ag, is consistent with a supergene-enriched system now defined along a broad corridor spanning the Bertha-Bertha South trend (the "Bertha trend". The scale and geochemical signature are comparable to the New Afton copper-gold porphyry deposit, located 29 km to the northeast, where supergene mineralization is hosted within the upper 250 to 500 metres; forming a cap above the underlying primary hypogene porphyry orebody.1

Expansion of Ongoing 2025 IP Survey: Following recent field observations, the Company has elected to expand the ongoing IP geophysical survey from approximately 11.7 to 16.1 line km, concentrating efforts along the primary Bertha-Bertha South trend. The results will be critical in delineating the potential subsurface extent of outcrop mineralization. Robust Mineralization in Historical Sampling with Unexplored Upside: Of a total 2090 soil and 27 rock grab samples compiled 86 soils yielded values >100 parts per million (ppm) Cu with 22 >200 ppm Cu; the highest recorded is 824 ppm Cu . Of the 27 historical rock grab samples 12 yielded >500 ppm Cu, 7 >15,000 ppm Cu, 5 >20,000 ppm Cu. To date much of the area including highly prospective high magnetic anomalies remain unexplored.

"This data clearly highlights the Bertha Zone as a standout copper-gold-silver target within our Kolos Project," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "The presence of high-grade, untested copper in outcrop across multiple zones, alongside three well-defined multi-element soil anomaly targets and an expanded IP survey all point to a potentially large-scale mineralizing system that remains untested by drilling. With highway access and strong geological parallels to the supergene zone at New Afton, located just 29 kilometres to the northeast, we view Bertha as a highly compelling exploration target with significant new discovery potential ahead of our inaugural 2025 drill program."







Figure 1. Kolos Project location with annotated alkalic copper-gold porphyry centers and location of nearby major copper deposits and mines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Historical soil and rock grab samples outlining anomalous Cu and Ag overlying the vertical derivative of residual magnetic intensity (RMI) geophysics with select annotated rock grab samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. Historical soil and rock grab samples outlining anomalous Cu and Au overlying the vertical derivative of residual magnetic intensity (RMI) geophysics with select annotated rock grab samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Discussion: Supergene Enrichment with Copper and Silver as Key Vectors

Supergene-style mineralization develops when primary sulfide minerals at and near-surface are exposed to oxygen and rainwater, triggering chemical weathering and oxidation. This leads to the dissolution and downward migration of metals such as copper, which then re-precipitate at-depth as secondary copper minerals like chalcocite and native copper; as found at the Bertha and Bertha South occurrences. At the New Afton deposit, this process formed a well-defined supergene enrichment cap overlying the primary copper-gold hypogene orebody1. The enriched supergene zone significantly enhances copper grades near surface, improving the economic potential of the New Afton deposit by initially providing higher-grade, more easily accessible mineralization compared to the deeper primary sulfides.

Copper and silver are two of the most effective geochemical vectors for detecting supergene enrichment due to their relative mobility and enrichment during weathering. Silver is particularly useful as it is more mobile than gold under oxidizing conditions, allowing strongly anomalous silver soil values, typically above 1 ppm, to highlight zones of intense weathering and fluid flow associated with supergene processes. Copper soil anomalies typically show strong enrichment within these zones, making it a primary pathfinder. Gold behaves differently, being largely immobile during supergene alteration, and instead remains concentrated mainly within the underlying hypogene orebody. Although elevated gold soil values above 20 ppb, such as can be found along the Bertha trend, can help identify proximity to the core of a system, gold is generally a weaker indicator of supergene enrichment compared to copper and silver. Together, these geochemical signals guide exploration by differentiating enriched near-surface zones from deeper hypogene sources.

Glacial Dispersion

Based on field observations there is potential at Bertha for minor glacial dispersion that would have slightly offset the geochemical footprint from its bedrock source, primarily along northwest-southeast and subsidiary north-south orientations. However, this dispersion appears limited in scale and does not significantly obscure a potential underlying mineralizing system based on coincident surface mineralization in outcrop.

1Note that the information and comparisons disclosed herein are not necessarily indicative of mineralization or assay results at the Bertha Zone or elsewhere across the Kolos Project area. Tolman J, Lipske J. February 2016. Geology & Mineralization of the New Afton Porphyry Cu-Au deposit *C-Zone Project Update. New Gold.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km2 Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at .

