Kiora Pharmaceuticals Granted U.S. Patent Expanding Protection For KIO-104 In The Treatment Of Ocular Disease

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced it has received a patent (US Patent No. 12,364,680) covering KIO-104 for the treatment of a wide range of ocular diseases. This includes, but is not limited to, the following conditions: ocular inflammation, uveitis, age-related macular degeneration, and complications from refractive surgery. Additionally, the patent covers varying dosing schedules, necessary excipients, among other novel methods for optimizing treatment of ocular inflammatory diseases. This patent issuance is expected to further strengthen the protection of KIO-104 and extend market exclusivity into 2043.

"Securing this patent builds on our IP strategy to protect KIO-104 around its proprietary structure, delivery methods, formulation, and therapeutic applications," said Brian M. Strem, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer of Kiora Pharmaceuticals. "This specific patent is significant in its breadth of therapeutic applications."

KIO-104 is a potent small molecule in development for inflammatory retinal diseases. It offers an alternative to steroids or systemic anti-inflammatory drugs, both of which have established limitations including undesirable side effects.

A multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial, the KLARITY study, is currently screening patients to investigate KIO-104 in up to 28 patients at two dose levels across several forms of inflammatory retinal disease. These diseases include posterior non-infectious uveitis and diabetic macular edema, conditions where inflammation is associated with vision-threatening changes. Results from the initial stage of the study will inform dose expansion into one or more specific indications.

KIO-104 works by inhibiting the mitochondrial enzyme DHODH, which plays a crucial role in the synthesis of key building blocks of DNA and RNA. Without these, T-cell replication is significantly reduced. These building blocks also serve as key cofactors required for T-cell function. Having fewer building blocks thus also dampens the ability of T-cells to drive inflammation.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

