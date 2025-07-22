Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange And Montreal Exchange Closed For Civic Holiday

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025 for the Civic Holiday.

The Exchanges will re-open and resume regular trading on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx , TMX Vett aFi and TMX Newsfile , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations

TMX Group

416-671-1704

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited