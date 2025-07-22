Mehbooba Seeks Reform Of J & K Interrogation Centres
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to register an FIR over the“brutal and inhuman custodial torture” of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered the UT administration to pay him Rs 50 lakh compensation.
“A man was tortured so brutally that his genitals were mutilated is a chilling reminder of custodial abuse in J&K. SC's order for a CBI probe, arrests & Rs 50L compensation is a long overdue step,” Mufti said in a post on X.
“This isn't an aberration, systemic reform & scrutiny of all JICs is urgently needed,” the former chief minister said.
In its order, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the injuries caused to the constable during his illegal detention, particularly the“complete mutilation of his genitalia, use of pepper/chilly powder and electric shocks on his genitalia”, were grave reminders of the inhuman torture meted out to him.Read Also Mehbooba Urges Rahul To Raise Muslim 'Victimisation' In Parliament Mehbooba Mufti Slams NC Govt's Holiday Proposal As 'Lip Service'
