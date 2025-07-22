Mehbooba Seeks Reform Of J & K Interrogation Centres

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called for a systemic reform of all joint interrogation centres (JICs) in Jammu and Kashmir following reports that a man was subjected to genital mutilation while in custody.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to register an FIR over the“brutal and inhuman custodial torture” of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered the UT administration to pay him Rs 50 lakh compensation.

“A man was tortured so brutally that his genitals were mutilated is a chilling reminder of custodial abuse in J&K. SC's order for a CBI probe, arrests & Rs 50L compensation is a long overdue step,” Mufti said in a post on X.

“This isn't an aberration, systemic reform & scrutiny of all JICs is urgently needed,” the former chief minister said.

In its order, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the injuries caused to the constable during his illegal detention, particularly the“complete mutilation of his genitalia, use of pepper/chilly powder and electric shocks on his genitalia”, were grave reminders of the inhuman torture meted out to him.

