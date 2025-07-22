Two Criminals Detained Under PSA In J & K's Kishtwar
Those detained have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan of Gurian and Rahul Singh Chib of Himachal Pradesh, they said.
“In a firm move to safeguard public order and deter repeated anti-social behaviour, Kishtwar District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma has issued detention orders under the PSA against two individuals involved in multiple cases of theft and burglary,” an official said.
After examining dossiers submitted by police, the DM observed that both individuals have been consistently involved in anti-social activities, particularly theft and burglary, across various parts of the district, the official said.
"A number of FIRs have been registered against them. The district magistrate, Kishtwar, found their actions to be prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. He ordered their detention under the PSA to prevent them from continuing such activities and to ensure the safety and security of the public," the official added.
Sharma told reporters that no element involved in unlawful or disruptive activities will be allowed to disturb the peaceful environment in Kishtwar.
“Those obstructing development works or engaging in activities against the interest of public order or security of the state will face strict consequences under law,” he said.
The DM reaffirmed the administration's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring an environment conducive to the implementation of vital public infrastructure of national importance.
