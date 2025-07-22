Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Anticipates Next Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks

2025-07-22 09:03:05
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that it anticipates a new phase of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations to be held within the week. “We hope that the talks will take place this week.

As soon as we are ready, we will make an announcement regarding the timing,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated during a press conference with reporters.

While addressing the potential outcomes, Peskov emphasized that the Russian delegation does not anticipate “breakthroughs of the miraculous kind” during the upcoming dialogue.

He emphasized the intricate nature of the conflict, asserting that any progress—such as agreements on prisoner exchanges—is “already an outcome.”

Peskov also reiterated that Kyiv has not yet revoked a 2022 decree that prevents direct discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This continued ban remains a significant obstacle to more direct negotiations.

He characterized the issues to be addressed in the discussions as “quite complex,” highlighting that negotiations would likely include revisions and dialogue around draft memoranda that were exchanged during the second round of talks held the previous month.

“I would not assess the potential timeframes (for reaching a settlement in Ukraine) at all. It depends on many factors, and any forecasts now would be wrong,” Peskov said, suggesting caution when speculating about the timeline for any resolution.

Peskov’s comments came shortly after Zelenskyy, during a video address on Monday evening, confirmed that a fresh round of peace discussions between Kyiv and Moscow is scheduled to take place in Türkiye on Wednesday.

