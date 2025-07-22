403
Sloane & Co. Launches Two New Global Practices
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Sloane & Company has named two senior executives to lead newly formed global practice areas aimed at expanding the firm's capabilities in capital markets and cultural strategy.
Zack Mukewa (pictured) joins as principal and head of capital markets and strategic advisory, and Jon Hammond takes on the role of principal and head of media, sports, entertainment, and technology.
Mukewa, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in global markets, will oversee a new practice focused on advising public and private companies on investor relations, capital strategy, and market transactions. He previously scaled a capital markets advisory team from $2 million to $6 million in revenue over three years and led 16 capital events in 2024.
Hammond will lead Sloane's cultural strategy offering, drawing on experience from the NBA, Condé Nast, Time Inc., and his own consultancy. He has advised media companies, athletes, and entertainment brands on brand building, platform launches, and crisis communications.
The hirings come roughly five months after agency co-founder Darren Brandt was named sole CEO, assuming the role after serving as co-CEO alongside Whit Clay for nearly a decade.
The additions also are part of a broader growth initiative at the Stagwell-owned firm, which aligns with Stagwell's goal of reaching $5 billion in annual revenue by 2029, the agency said.
