Restore Hyper Wellness Announces Exclusive Deals To Celebrate National Wellness Month

Buy 2 for the Price of 1 on Member Favorites IV Drips

Target your health goals with potent nutrients in clinically effective doses. Each IV Drip is backed by the latest research and delivers real, meaningful results.

$189 Premium HydrafacialTM + Free Lymphatic Drainage Enhancement

Experience comprehensive skincare and detoxification in one high-performance session. $49 Signature Intramuscular (IM) Shot + Cryotherapy Session

A dual boost of energy and recovery with Restore's Whole Body Cryotherapy, followed by a Signature nutrient IM Shot to boost the benefits.

To celebrate their loyal community, Restore is offering several deals to existing clients and Members:



Buy an Amplified Beauty Drip, Get 50% Off Any Facial

Nourish your skin from within for a healthy, youthful glow with the Amplified Beauty IV Drip and save on a powerful facial, formulated to give you noticeable results.

Buy Any 10-Pack, Get 2 Bonus Credits Free

Unlock savings for IV Therapy, Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression, IM Shots, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and more for real results. Get 50% Off Your First Month of Level Up & Above Memberships + Free Signature IM Shot

Reach your goals faster! Get your first month at half the price with a complimentary Signature IM Shot to enjoy during the first month! Applies to Level Up and above.

These offers reflect Restore's continued commitment to empowering individuals to do more of what they love through proactive wellness strategies. With personalized plans, expert guidance and services rooted in science, Restore is redefining how people care for their minds and bodies.

"What sets Restore apart is our commitment to purposeful, science-backed care," said Dr. Rachele Pojednic, Chief Science Officer at Restore Hyper Wellness. "Every service we offer, from IV Drips to Cryotherapy and Red Light Therapy, is grounded in clinical research and designed to support the body's natural healing and performance. Our team also works closely with each client to develop a customized wellness plan tailored to their unique goals and lifestyle, ensuring every visit delivers real results."

These special offers are available August 1 through September 1, 2025, and appointments are expected to fill up quickly. For more information, to book a service or to find a location near you, visit . Exclusions apply to each promotion.

About Restore Hyper Wellness:

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore is expanding the limits of personal health and performance, to help people do more of what they love through personalized, science-backed therapies. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness therapies integrated under one roof, including Cryotherapy , Red Light Therapy , Infrared Sauna , Compression , , NAD+ , Niagen (NR) , Intramuscular (IM) Shots, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Skin Health facials and more. With 220+ studios nationwide, Restore is the largest direct-to-consumer proactive healthcare provider.

