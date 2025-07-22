RHP Properties Purchases All-Age Manufactured Home Community In New York City MSA, Adjacent To Teterboro Airport, With A Total Of 241 Home Sites

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Metropolitan Reserve stands out as an ideal option for professionals seeking accessibility to both a diverse and robust job market and quality of life living, as well as families and retirees looking to enjoy a welcoming community with access to the cultural and recreational opportunities of the greater NYC area.

Metropolitan Reserve is an all-age, family-friendly community within a desirable commuting distance to New York City

In addition to on-site amenities such as a clubhouse and swimming pool, the community is just minutes from the Meadowlands Sports Complex which is home to MetLife Stadium, and the American Dream mega-mall. Its prime location offers exceptional proximity to New York City, just 7 miles from the Lincoln Tunnel and 12 miles from Midtown Manhattan. Residents also benefit from easy access to major transportation hubs including Newark Airport (25 minutes away), LaGuardia Airport (45 minutes away), the nearby Wood-Ridge Train Station which is just minutes away and the New Jersey Turnpike.

"We're excited to welcome residents into a thoughtfully managed community that offers a strong sense of connection," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "With its access to jobs, transit and everything the NYC area has to offer, Metropolitan Reserve supports the lifestyle and opportunities that individuals and families are looking for and can afford."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit .

