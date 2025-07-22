Christmas In July Signals Mom Shoppers Intend To Rethink Holiday Spending Keeping Tariffs And Inflation In Mind

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a poll of 500 mothers across the country,about the impact of tariffs on their household budgets, with particular anxiety surrounding rising prices in categories like toys, apparel, and household essentials. These fears are prompting moms to act early and shop smarter, resulting in a dramatic shift in shopping timelines and behaviors.

"We're seeing a clear 'Christmas in July' trend," said Maria Bailey , CEO of BSM Media and author of Marketing to Moms. "Moms are accelerating their holiday planning, stocking up on deals now, and looking for ways to avoid the financial pinch later." Moms spend $4.3 trillion dollars a year in the U.S. economy making them one of the most important consumer groups according to Bailey.

Key Insights from the Survey:



65% of moms say they are starting their holiday shopping earlier than in previous years , with many beginning as early as July and August.

81% are concerned that tariffs will make toys more expensive, with over half stating they will modify their purchasing behavior as a result.

Top Mom shopping strategies include buying early, seeking online coupons, price comparison shopping, and looking for Made in America products.

73% are actively researching hot toys and gift items now , with social media, influencer recommendations, and hashtag searches playing a key role in discovery. Nearly 1 in 3 moms have already made purchases from TikTok Shop or Instagram links in the past 60 days, showing the growing importance of social commerce in their path to purchase.

Economic Pressure is Shaping Holiday Sentiment

When asked about their overall holiday budgets, 46% of moms said they plan to spend less than they did in 2024, citing inflation and economic uncertainty as primary concerns. Additionally, 82% are more likely to buy fewer, more meaningful gifts this year, focusing on experiences, educational toys, and practical items.

What This Means for Brands and Retailers:

For marketers looking to reach moms this holiday season, the window of influence is opening earlier than ever. Retailers and brands must prioritize advertising campaigns that:



Highlight early-bird deals and value messaging

Showcase U.S.-made products to appeal to tariff-conscious consumers

Utilize social commerce and influencer content to capture mom attention and drive action Offer flexible payment plans, price locks, or shopping incentives for early purchase

"Holiday success will go to the brands who start now," added Bailey. "With moms actively adjusting their shopping timelines and expectations, waiting until November is no longer an option."

