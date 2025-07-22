NMSI Workshops Empower STEM Educators To Cultivate Future Workforce

Professional development series equips teachers with the tools to deliver high-impact STEM instruction and address the nation's growing workforce needs

DALLAS, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Math and Science Initiative will bring its annual Content Workshop to Chisholm Trail High School in Ft. Worth, TX on July 22-23. These workshops bring together dedicated educators to refine their skills, refresh lesson plans, and prepare to deliver high-quality STEM instruction for the upcoming academic year. By strengthening teaching practices, these workshops play a crucial role in shaping workforce readiness and equipping students with the essential skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

The United States faces a projected STEM worker shortage of 1.4 million by 2030 , according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. This gap is particularly concerning given that the STEM workforce is expected to grow 3.5 times faster than any other industry from 2023 to 2032, underscoring the critical demand for skilled workers in STEM fields.

Teachers play a critical role in K–12 STEM success, influencing student outcomes two to three times more than any other school-related factor. Yet despite nearly $20,000 invested per teacher annually, only about 40% say they receive effective professional development-revealing a significant gap in support.

NMSI is uniquely positioned to address this gap. Through its proven teacher professional development programs, NMSI directly strengthens STEM education at its source, building a robust pipeline for future innovators.

"Investing in our educators is investing in our future," says Jeremy Anderson, CEO of NMSI. "Our Content Workshops provide teachers with the tools and strategies they need to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators. By empowering these passionate professionals, we are directly contributing to a stronger, more competitive workforce and ensuring our students are prepared for the high-demand jobs of the 21st century."

Last year's workshops demonstrated significant success , with 78% of attendees reporting strengthened confidence in their content knowledge and pedagogical knowledge.

"Effective professional development for teachers is not just a nice-to-have; it's a necessity for economic growth and national competitiveness," said Lindsey Henderson, Policy Director for Math at ExcelinEd. "Programs like NMSI's Content Workshops are vital in ensuring that our teachers are equipped to deliver the rigorous, engaging STEM education that our students need to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy."

The NMSI Content Workshop will run at Chisholm Trail High School in Ft. Worth, TX, from July 22-23, 2025.

