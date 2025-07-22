Domaintools Announces Predictive Threat Feeds - Powering Preemptive Exposure Management
In addition to proactive defense through blocking, Real-Time Feeds also accelerate incident response and threat detection. Security Operations Center (SOC), Network Operations Centers, and Incident Response (IR) teams can leverage feeds to spot and respond to devices connecting to new or high-risk domains, all within the context of their Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), or Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solution. And with the DomainTools Risk Score powering feeds such as Real-Time Domain Hotlist, teams can confidently prioritize threats based on their risk level, reducing alert fatigue.
"We are confident that Real-Time Feeds will transform our customers' ability to achieve a proactive security posture," said Dan White, Principal Product Manager at DomainTools. "Any security team can benefit from the speed and coverage our feeds now provide, putting them in a position of proactive defense, and enabling them to get even more value out of their existing investments in security tooling like TIPs and SIEMs. Our new feeds and real-time delivery enable significantly faster visibility into emerging threats compared to traditional threat intelligence."
Moreover, Real-Time Feeds offer powerful support for critical security operations, including fraud prevention and brand protection. With instant visibility into rapidly-changing online threats such as domains that mimic an organization, its supply chain, or partners, security teams can swiftly detect and respond to impersonation attempts, safeguarding brand integrity and reducing risk.
General Availability for Real-Time Feeds in September:
-
Domain Risk
Domain Hotlist
Domain Discovery
Newly Observed Domains
Newly Active Domains
Newly Observed Hostnames
