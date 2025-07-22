Bloom Aesthetics & Wellness Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary With Ribbon Cutting & Open House
FREDERICK, Md., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Aesthetics & Wellness is proud to celebrate its 3-year anniversary with a special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House on July 18 at 3 PM . This milestone marks three years of serving the Frederick community with advanced aesthetics, wellness, and personalized care.
Founded by board certified nurse practitioner Sheila K. Rohe, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C , Bloom has become a trusted destination for medical aesthetics, bioidentical hormone therapy, IV hydration, and holistic wellness services - all delivered in a welcoming, patient-first environment.
"This anniversary is a celebration of our patients, our community, and the incredible growth we've experienced together," says Rohe. "We're grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and excited for what's ahead."
Event Highlights:
-
Special one-day-only promotions on Botox, Daxxify, Dermal Fillers, Hormone Therapy, and more
Complimentary champagne and cupcakes
Ribbon cutting ceremony with community leaders and friends
Meet the Bloom team and tour the practice
About Bloom Aesthetics & Wellness
Founded in 2022 by board-certified Nurse Practitioner Sheila K. Rohe , Bloom Health NP Aesthetics & Wellness specializes in advanced aesthetics, hormone optimization, and wellness services including medical weight loss. With a focus on personalized care, Bloom empowers clients to look and feel their best at every stage of life.
