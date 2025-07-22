MARS Makes 'Adulting' A Little Sweeter With The Limited-Edition M&M's® PB&J Packed Lunch Special

"Fun is what makes M&M'S such a beloved brand, and sometimes that means taking a trip down memory lane to relive the simpler times that made us all smile," said Martin Terwilliger, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Wrigley North America. "With the M&M'S PB&J Packed Lunch Special, we're reviving the universal charm of a classic PB&J lunch and offering adults a delicious escape from daily duties, packed with a sweet reminder of how M&M'S can make even the ordinary moments more fun."

And there is no one better to help us channel the feeling of having your lunch lovingly packed for you, than one of America's favorite TV moms, Kim Rhodes.

"I'm so excited to be teaming up with M&M'S to serve up some fun from the past," says Kim Rhodes. "There is something so delightful about the simple joy of a lunch packed with love and the ultimate throwback flavor combination of PB&J. The M&M'S PB&J Packed Lunch Special is bringing that nostalgic joy back for anyone who needs a break from adulting, only this time with an even better dessert option: new M&M'S PB&J chocolate candies."

While supplies last, fans in select markets* can head to MMS/PBJ-Packed-Lunch from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on July 29 to order their free M&M'S PB&J Packed Lunch Special. Each lunch will also come with two packs of the NEW M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly candies – one for you and one to share with a friend, because lunch is more fun together! Plus, inside each collectible retro lunchbox is a note from Kim aka "mom." Because who doesn't need a little encouragement to get through the rest of the day?

M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly is available at retailers nationwide and online at MMS in Single (1.63 oz.), Share (2.83 oz.) and Sharing Stand Up Pouch (8.6 oz) sizes.

For more details on M&M'S PB&J Packed Lunch Special or M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly, visit MMS and follow M&M'S on Facebook , X , TikTok and Instagram .

*Markets include New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Nashville, TN and Austin, TX

