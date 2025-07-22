Palisade Bio Participates In The Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference
Carlsbad, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”,“Palisade Bio”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced JD Finley Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio, participated in the Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference .
As part of the event, Mr. Finley dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is so passionate about the Company's programs in development.
The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Events page under the Investors section of the Company's website ).
About Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to .
