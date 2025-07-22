Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palisade Bio Participates In The Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference


2025-07-22 09:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Video webcast now available on-demand

Carlsbad, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”,“Palisade Bio”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced JD Finley Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio, participated in the Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference .

As part of the event, Mr. Finley dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is so passionate about the Company's programs in development.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Events page under the Investors section of the Company's website ).

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to .

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
...


MENAFN22072025004107003653ID1109831904

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search