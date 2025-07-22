Autonomix Medical, Inc. Participates In The Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Video webcast now available on-demand

THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix , participated in the Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference .

For the event, Mr. Hauser dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today, and provided insight into why he is passionate about the Company's innovative technology.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on the Virtual Investor website as well as the Events page under the Investors section of the Company's website (autonomix.com ).

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

