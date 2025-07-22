Outlook Therapeutics Participates In The Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Video webcast now available on-demand

ISELIN, N.J., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that Bob Jahr, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer , participated in the Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference .

As part of the event, Mr. Jahr dove deeper into what brought him to Outlook Therapeutics, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is excited about the future for Outlook Therapeutics.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Events page under the Investors section of the Company's website ).

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational, and a BLA has been resubmitted to the FDA. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

