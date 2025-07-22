Akari Therapeutics Participates In The Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference
BOSTON and LONDON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing novel immuno-oncology payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced Abizer Gaslightwala, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari, participated in the Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference .
As part of the event, Mr. Gaslightwala dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is so passionate about the Company's programs in development.
The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website ).
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company has developed its first novel payload, PH1, a spliceosome inhibitor designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cells. PH1 is highly differentiated in its mechanism of action against cancer cells from current ADC payloads that use Topoisomerase1 inhibitors or tubulin inhibitors. This splicing inhibition has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. Using this novel payload, Akari has the ability to generate multiple ADC molecules based on the desired application to a range of cancer targets of interest. Akari's lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.
For more information about the Company, please visit and connect on X and LinkedIn .
Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
...
